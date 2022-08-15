‘Commonwealth nations to partner with Isha’s Save Soil movement’

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 15, 2022 18:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Isha’s Save Soil movement reflects what the U.N. agencies and the Commonwealth are aspiring to do, Commonwealth Nations Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

After visiting the Isha centre's agroforestry farm in Pollachi, Ms. Scotland said the top soil is important and it cannot be allowed to degenerate.

“The Commonwealth is committed to Living Lands charter. By joining hands with Save Soil movement, we hope to create a positive difference,” she added.

Under the Save Soil movement, natural farmer Valluvan increased 3.36 % of the organic content in the soil, according to a press release from the Isha Centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app