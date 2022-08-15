‘Commonwealth nations to partner with Isha’s Save Soil movement’
Isha’s Save Soil movement reflects what the U.N. agencies and the Commonwealth are aspiring to do, Commonwealth Nations Secretary-General Patricia Scotland has said.
After visiting the Isha centre's agroforestry farm in Pollachi, Ms. Scotland said the top soil is important and it cannot be allowed to degenerate.
“The Commonwealth is committed to Living Lands charter. By joining hands with Save Soil movement, we hope to create a positive difference,” she added.
Under the Save Soil movement, natural farmer Valluvan increased 3.36 % of the organic content in the soil, according to a press release from the Isha Centre.
