Common syllabus: Autonomous colleges better placed than universities 

August 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

While autonomous colleges in the region have heaved a sigh of relief over the announcement by the Ministry of Higher Education that they can continue to design their own syllabus, faculty in State universities are apprehensive that the common syllabus to be enforced by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) is bound to cause a debilitating effect.

The concern among managements of autonomous colleges is that the achievements made by the institutions in the region in the NIRF ranking will be brought to naught if they are forced to implement the common syllabus designed by TANSCHE.

Little consensus on uniform syllabus 

Significantly, 10 out of the 100 higher educational institutions under ‘Colleges’ categorisation of NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2023 are in Coimbatore district.

“In a dynamic job-market scenario, thrusting uniformity in syllabus down our throats would have meant erasing scope for offering skill-oriented electives to ensure employability of students,” a principal of a leading college said.

However, senior professors of Bharathiar University are downcast over the acceptance of the common syllabus by Vice-Chancellors of State universities.

“A future scenario of autonomous colleges taking a march over universities in terms of research is very much a possibility,” a senior professor said.

Many voices against, a few voices for: little consensus over T.N.'s move to introduce uniform syllabus for arts & science colleges

For the universities, the relevance of boards of studies and academic councils would not exist in the changed scenario.

There will henceforth be only negligible difference in the content being taught in the university and non-autonomous affiliated colleges for PG programmes, another university professor pointed out.

Exclusivity lost

The exclusivity of the universities has been lost. Mere increase in gross enrolment ratio in higher education will not suffice. The moot point is the future employability and human resource potential of the students passing out of the system. The common syllabus for non-autonomous colleges and universities will not augur well for the State Government to attain its target to transform into a $ one trillion economy by 2030, he said.

