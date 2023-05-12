Common online application process announced for admissions to TNAU, TNJFU

May 12, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Admissions for UG and Diploma programmes of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, and UG and B.Voc programmes of Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Nagapattinam, are to be carried out from 2023-24 through a common online application process.

Applications should be submitted through the website: http://tnagfi.ucanapply.com for 14 undergraduate programmes and three diploma programmes of TNAU and six undergraduate programmes and three B.Voc. programmes of TNJFU till June 9, TNAU Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi said in a press release.

The online application procedure involved registration, application filling, the release of the rank list, online counselling, seat allotment, certificate verification, sliding, and provisional seat allotment. The dates of counselling and other related processes would also be uploaded from time to time on the website, the Vice-Chancellor said.

In TNAU, the admission will be done for eight B.Sc. and four B.Tech programmes offered through 18 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges. During 2023-24, a total of 3,363 candidates will be admitted in constituent colleges and 2,806 students in affiliated colleges. The three Diploma programmes are in Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agricultural Engineering.

The TNJFU will admit candidates for Bachelor of Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc.,), B.Tech. (Fisheries Engineering), B.Tech. (Biotechnology), B.Tech. (Food Technology), B.Tech. (Energy and Environmental Engineering), and B.B.A. (Fisheries Enterprises Management) programmes.

The B.Voc. programmes are in Industrial Fish Processing Technology, Industrial Aquaculture, and Industrial Fishing Technology.

Information will be made available through TNAU helpline numbers 0422-6611345, 0422- 6611346, 9488635077, 9486425076 (9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on working days). The candidates can also get suggestions through the e-mail: ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in

For TNJFU programmes, the helpline numbers are 04365-256430, 9442601908 (10.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. on working days). The candidates can also get suggestions through the e-mail: ugadmission@tnjfu.ac.in

For UG programmes, the application fee for general BC, BCM, and MBC /DNC students is ₹200, and for SC, SCA and ST category applicants, it is ₹100.

As for Diploma programmes, the application fee for general BC, BCM and MBC /DNC students is ₹500, and it is ₹250 for applicants in SC, SCA, and ST categories.