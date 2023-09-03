ADVERTISEMENT

Common forum launched for espousing travel needs of passengers in three districts

September 03, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Rail passenger associations of Coimbatore, Pollachi, Palani and Dindigul have floated a common forum for espousing the travel demands of people in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Dindigul districts.

The Welfare Association of Rail Passengers of Coimbatore, Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul (WARP-CPPD) was launched at Palani recently with the participation of A. Giri, Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, Tiruchi Railway Division.

Representatives of the passenger welfare associations, Lions Clubs, and trade bodies in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Udumalpet, Palani, Oddanchathram, and Dindigul elected S. Devadas of Palani and K. Mohankumar of Kinathukadavu as president and secretary respectively. R. Kandasamy of Udumalpet was elected treasurer.

An Executive Committee with representations to rail passenger associations in Coimbatore, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Oddanchathram, Palani, and Dindigul were also elected.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first meeting of the newly-floated body called for operation of an unreserved express train from Coimbatore to Mayiladuthurai/ Villupuram via Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul, Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

The other demands included night trains to Rameswaram and Tiruchendur from Coimbatore/Mettupalayam; restoration of Pollachi-Kinathukadavu section to Madurai Division; and a night train from Coimbatore or Palani to Chennai via Dindigul, Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US