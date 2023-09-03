HamberMenu
Common forum launched for espousing travel needs of passengers in three districts

September 03, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Rail passenger associations of Coimbatore, Pollachi, Palani and Dindigul have floated a common forum for espousing the travel demands of people in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Dindigul districts.

The Welfare Association of Rail Passengers of Coimbatore, Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul (WARP-CPPD) was launched at Palani recently with the participation of A. Giri, Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, Tiruchi Railway Division.

Representatives of the passenger welfare associations, Lions Clubs, and trade bodies in Coimbatore, Pollachi, Kinathukadavu, Udumalpet, Palani, Oddanchathram, and Dindigul elected S. Devadas of Palani and K. Mohankumar of Kinathukadavu as president and secretary respectively. R. Kandasamy of Udumalpet was elected treasurer.

An Executive Committee with representations to rail passenger associations in Coimbatore, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Oddanchathram, Palani, and Dindigul were also elected.

The first meeting of the newly-floated body called for operation of an unreserved express train from Coimbatore to Mayiladuthurai/ Villupuram via Pollachi, Palani, Dindigul, Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

The other demands included night trains to Rameswaram and Tiruchendur from Coimbatore/Mettupalayam; restoration of Pollachi-Kinathukadavu section to Madurai Division; and a night train from Coimbatore or Palani to Chennai via Dindigul, Tiruchi and Thanjavur.

