Common e-sevai centres warned against collecting more service charges

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara has warned common service centres (e-sevai) against charging extra for their services, and added that their licenses would be cancelled if they were found doing so.

In a release, he explained that the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency (TNeGA) provides online delivery of various government services to the public through these centres at fixed charges. The services offered by the Revenue Department include income certificates at ₹60 per application, pension-related services at ₹10, and patta transfer applications at ₹60. The Social Welfare Department offers services like the marriage assistance scheme and girl child protection scheme at ₹120, while the Differently Abled Welfare Department charges ₹10 for certificates related to differently-abled individuals.

The Collector emphasised that all government-recognised common e-sevai centres in the district must display the service charges, license number, and complaint numbers (toll-free numbers 1100 and 1800-425-6000) for public viewing. The release urged people to avoid middlemen and instead visit e-sevai centres located at the Corporation’s zonal offices, cooperative societies, and government-recognised private e-sevai centres. The prescribed charges should be paid to avail the services, which can also be paid digitally.

Complaints regarding centres charging more than the prescribed fees can be emailed to tnesevaihelpdesk@tn.gov.in or reported via the toll-free numbers 1100, 1800-425-6000, and 0424-2260211.

