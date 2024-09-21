Commodity bills expected to support growth of the plantation sector, says UPASI

The Commodity Bills that are in an advance stage for introduction in Parliament should create a conducive environment for plantation sector, said C. Shreedharan, president of the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI), in Coonoor on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UPASI had given its detailed comments to the bills to make them relevant for current developments in the plantation sector and the commodity boards also need to redefine themselves as a facilitator and knowledge centre for the betterment of the plantation industry, he said.

On the different plantation crops, he said the emphasis for the south Indian tea sector should be on productivity and quality by measures such as replantation/rejuvenation, factory modernisation and market promotion schemes, without multiple conditionalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tea exports during the first half of this year is higher by 22.61 million kg and importantly, 62% of the increase in the quantum exported came from South India. To sustain this momentum, building a strong brand identity for Indian tea is of utmost importance.

On coffee, Mr. Shreedharan said coffee grown in India needs to be showcased to its consumers for which promotion of quality products is the key. The biggest challenge for the coffee sector is to derive premium for the efforts taken by the growers.

The global demand for natural rubber is increasing and will continue to increase as it is used in thousands of products. It is estimated that 2.7 million to 5.3 million additional hectares of plantation area is needed by 2030. There should be concerted efforts to encourage local production. This will require using existing plantation lands in traditional areas, more efficiently through intervention and incentivisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shreedharan said no other country produces as many varieties of spices as India. Value-addition of spices needs to be encouraged as presently, value-addition in spices is limited to oils and oleoresins, ground spices, curry powder and dehydrated and frozen dried spices.

Spice crops should be promoted as an inter-crop or multi crop in plantations such as tea, coffee and rubber. High value crops that are import dependent such as clove, cinnamon/cassia, nutmeg/mace can be grown as inter-crop in plantations, which will reduce the import dependence.

At the annual meeting of UPASI, K. Mathew Abraham, Managing Director and CEO of Kanan Devan Hills Plantations, was elected its president for 2024-25. Ajoy Thipaiah of Guddadamane and Kerehaklu Estates was elected its vice-president.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.