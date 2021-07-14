Committees formed to ensure labour welfare, says Minister

The State government has formed committees involving stakeholders to ensure labour rights are protected, said Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan.

The Minister held a review meeting here on Wednesday. He said that the Coimbatore district is a hub for MSMEs. Most of the people here are dependent on industries for their livelihood. The construction workers labour welfare board and unorganized sector workers welfare board have more than 3.23 lakh people as members in the district. The officials have been instructed to issue identity cards and other benefits to the members at the earliest. Mr. Ganesan also visited two private textile units and interacted with the workers.