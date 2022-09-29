Committee to sort out issues in supply of drinking water to be formed in Salem

Mayor A. Ramachandran has announced that a committee led by Suramangalam zonal chairman S.D. Kalaiyamudhan will be formed to sort out the issues in the supply of drinking water.

During the DMK regime in 2010, the Salem-Mettur dedicated water supply scheme was announced at a cost of ₹320 crore to supply water once in every two days, and a work order was issued on August 27, 2010.

The work was divided into two phases, and the first phase includes construction of a new water treatment plant, a water pumping station at Thottilpatti, and laying of pipelines from Mettur to the Salem Corporation entry point Mamangam.

The second phase of work included laying pipelines in all the 60 wards, linking pipelines, testing water, and constructing 22 overhead water tanks. The first phase of work was completed in June 2014, and after five years, in 2019, the second phase of work was also completed.

But in many wards, people still receive water once in 10 days or once a week. Some wards in Hasthampatti and Suramangalam alone receive water once in every three days.

DMK councillors raised this issue at the council meeting on Wednesday, alleging that the corporation officials were providing inaccurate information about water supply. Suramangalam zonal chairman Kalaiyamudhan challenged corporation officials for a debate about water supply.

Following this, Mr. Ramachandran announced that a committee led by senior member and Suramangalam zonal chairman S.D. Kalaiyamudhan will be formed to identify the issues in water supply and to give a report. Based on the report, the issue will be sorted out, the Mayor added.