Committee to probe allegations against municipal commissioner

The district administration will form an inquiry committee to probe into the allegations of sexual misconduct and caste-based discrimination levelled by three women conservancy workers against Kangeyam municipal commissioner on Wednesday.

Sources in the district administration said that District Collector S. Vineeth received the complaint and that a committee will be constituted soon.

According to the petition submitted by one of the three women, she was working as a temporary domestic breeding checker (DBC) under municipal commissioner M. Muthukumar. The woman claimed in the petition that the Commissioner allegedly harassed her sexually at his residence and used casteist slurs. The petition further claimed that two other DBCs in the municipality were also sexually harassed.

The petition was also addressed to Minister for Information and Publicity and Kangeyam MLA M.P. Saminathan, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, and the Chief Minister’s Special Cell.

When contacted, Mr. Muthukumar denied the allegations and termed it as “motivated.” About 40 temporary DBCs, including the three women, who were working in the municipality, were asked not to come for work as they had been “wrongly appointed” and that the allegations had been made following the move, he said.