‘Committee to offer solution to treat rejected salt from dyeing units’

NAMAKKAL

Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan said that an expert committee would be formed to study measures to treat rejected or final salt from dyeing units here.

Mr. Meyyanathan held discussions with officials, representatives of dyeing units and poultry farmers here on Friday and inspected dyeing units along with District Collector Shreya P. Singh and other officials.

Mr. Meyyanathan said that no solution had been found for processing final or rejected salt formed after processing effluents from dyeing units and about two lakh tonnes of final salt had been stocked in Erode, Tiruppur and Namakkal awaiting a solution for its treatment. He said that measures were on to form a committee with environment experts and IIT students to identify a solution to treat final salt.

The Minister said that dyeing unit associations here had proposed three plans for processing the effluents. It would be scrutinised by experts and an apt plan would be implemented utilising Union and State government funds. He added that poultry farms here had requested them to be moved to white category from green category and it would be looked into.

Mr. Meyyanathan said that the State government aimed to increase green cover by 33% and were planning to plant saplings on the premises of government offices, government and private schools and other government land and it would be properly maintained. He added that native species like neem, banyan and other varieties would be planted and exotic varieties would be prohibited.

The Minister charged that the AIADMK government in eight years had planted 5.5 crore saplings at a cost of ₹900 crore but not even 5.5 lakh saplings had developed. He added that schemes were implemented for namesake during the previous regime and it was condemnable.