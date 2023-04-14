Committee to monitor drinking water supply in Salem Corporation

April 14, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Salem

A committee headed by the Corporation deputy commissioner will be formed to monitor the drinking water supply for residents in 60 wards in four zones, said Mayor A. Ramachandran.

The Salem residents receive water through the Salem-Mettur Dedicated Water Supply Scheme. In most of the wards, people receive water once a week. With the temperature rising, the consumption of water increases.

To ensure drinking water supply to the residents at regular intervals, the Mayor said that a committee, headed by Corporation deputy commissioner P. Ashok Kumar, would be set up.

Explaining the work of the committee, Mr. Ramachandran said CCTV cameras would be installed in 57 overhead water tanks. The motors and compressors attached to the borewells would be repaired immediately if any snags were reported. Likewise, if any snag was reported in any water tanks or in pipelines, or in the pipeline from the overhead tanks, it would be rectified without delay.

The zone executive engineers, assistant executive engineers, assistant engineers, and fitters would inspect every ward in the zones every day to ensure drinking water was supplied to the residents, Mr. Ramachandran added.

The Mayor said instructions had been given to the officials to repair immediately if any damage was reported in the main water pipeline. The officials would also monitor the quantity of water received through the dedicated water supply scheme on a daily basis. The officials would inspect the illegal water connections and disconnect them. They were asked to ensure no scarcity of drinking water this summer, Mr. Ramachandran said.

The Corporation officials said that as of Friday, water storage stood at more than 102 feet in Mettur dam, and there would be no issue in pumping water from Mettur to Salem for the next two months. The officials were concentrating on the places where pipeline leakage or damage took place regularly so that it would be replaced soon.