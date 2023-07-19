ADVERTISEMENT

Committee on Petitions of TNLA calls for petitions from Dharmapuri

July 19, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

DHARMAPURI The Committee on Petitions (2023-24) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has invited petitions related to unresolved and long-pending public grievances from the residents of Dharmapuri district.

The committee will meet shortly in Dharmapuri. In the run up to the meeting, individuals, associations, and institutions are invited to send in their petition (five copies in Tamil only) duly signed by the petitioners with the date addressed to the Chairperson, Committee on Petitions, Tamil Nadu Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chennai 600 009, on or before August 2, 2023.

The petitions must be “ respectful and in temperate language” and must be a public grievance long-pending without redress before the government departments. The petitions may not be a private or individual grievance, shall not be a sub-judice; shall not be a demand for a transfer, financial assistance, old-age pension, house pattas etc.

The committee on its visit to the district shall ascertain the facts of the grievance from the concerned department in the presence of the petitioner. The Collectorate will send a separate communication to the petitioner on the arrival of the committee. Petitions received after August 2, 2023 shall not be considered, according to the administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US