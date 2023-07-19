HamberMenu
Committee on Petitions of TNLA calls for petitions from Dharmapuri

July 19, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

DHARMAPURI The Committee on Petitions (2023-24) of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has invited petitions related to unresolved and long-pending public grievances from the residents of Dharmapuri district.

The committee will meet shortly in Dharmapuri. In the run up to the meeting, individuals, associations, and institutions are invited to send in their petition (five copies in Tamil only) duly signed by the petitioners with the date addressed to the Chairperson, Committee on Petitions, Tamil Nadu Nadu Legislative Assembly, Chennai 600 009, on or before August 2, 2023.

The petitions must be “ respectful and in temperate language” and must be a public grievance long-pending without redress before the government departments. The petitions may not be a private or individual grievance, shall not be a sub-judice; shall not be a demand for a transfer, financial assistance, old-age pension, house pattas etc.

The committee on its visit to the district shall ascertain the facts of the grievance from the concerned department in the presence of the petitioner. The Collectorate will send a separate communication to the petitioner on the arrival of the committee. Petitions received after August 2, 2023 shall not be considered, according to the administration.

