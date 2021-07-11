Committee of experts working on inputs of stakeholders regarding jewellery hallmarking

COIMBATORE

A committee of experts formed by the government is working on inputs from all the stakeholders on hallmarking gold jewellery, according to MVSD Prasada Rao, Deputy Director General , Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Southern Region.

In a meeting with Coimbatore Goldsmiths’ Association on Sunday, Mr. Rao highlighted the features of Hallmarking Unique ID (HUID) and mandatory hallmarking that came into effect recently in 256 districts that have assaying and hallmarking centres. Jewellers with annual turnover upto ₹ 40 lakh and export and re-import of jewellery as per Trade Policy of the government, jewellery for international exhibitions, jewellery for government approved B2B domestic exhibitions are exempted from mandatory hallmarking. Watches, fountain pens and special types of jewellery such as Kundan, Polki and Jadau are also exempted.

Jewellery manufacturers, retailers, importers, wholesalers, and distributors will have to register with the BIS. But, artisans or manufacturers who are manufacturing the gold jewellery on job work basis need not. Hallmark will be done at the first point of sale which may be manufacturer, whole-seller, distributor or retailer. Gold of additional carats i.e. 20, 23 and 24 will be allowed for hallmarking, he added.

Mr. Rao clarified that old unhallmarked jewellery available in households can be sold to jewellers and they can get it hallmarked as it is or after melting and making new jewellery.