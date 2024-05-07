Committee inspects Avinashi Road flyover works in Coimbatore

May 07, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An internal audit committee of the State Highways Department reviewed the Avainshi Road flyover works in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.

An official press release said the committee, headed by Superintending Engineer of Highways Department, construction and maintenance, Tiruppur, R. Saravanan, held a meeting with the officials concerned and inspected the construction works at a few locations.

The flyover is coming up from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins (nearly 10 km). Almost 70 % of the construction of the flyover is over and of the eight up and down ramps, construction of ramps at seven locations have commenced. The land acquisition process for the ramps will be completed by the end of December this year.

Divisional Engineers J.K. Ramesh Khanna and V. Samudrakani were also present at the meetings and inspections, the release said.

