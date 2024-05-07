ADVERTISEMENT

Committee inspects Avinashi Road flyover works in Coimbatore

May 07, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An internal audit committee of the State Highways Department reviewed the Avainshi Road flyover works in Coimbatore city on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An official press release said the committee, headed by Superintending Engineer of Highways Department, construction and maintenance, Tiruppur, R. Saravanan, held a meeting with the officials concerned and inspected the construction works at a few locations.

The flyover is coming up from Uppilipalayam to Goldwins (nearly 10 km). Almost 70 % of the construction of the flyover is over and of the eight up and down ramps, construction of ramps at seven locations have commenced. The land acquisition process for the ramps will be completed by the end of December this year.

Divisional Engineers J.K. Ramesh Khanna and V. Samudrakani were also present at the meetings and inspections, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US