Committee holds discussions with officials on oocytes sale case 

Members of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights at the Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

‘Details of enquiries conducted so far shared with the team’

The Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) held discussions with senior police officials and Health Department officials in Erode on Thursday regarding the case where a group of persons had forced a minor girl to sell her oocytes to private hospitals using a forged Aadhaar card.

A four-member team, led by TNCPCR chairperson Saraswathi Rangaswamy, held discussions with Kanageswari, Additional Superintendent of Police, Special Wing for Crime against Women and Children, P. Vijaya, Inspector of Police, Erode South Police Station and Investigating Officer in the case and R. Premakumari, Joint Director of Health Services, Erode district, and her team.

The police and the Health Department had so far conducted enquiries with the 16-year-old girl and staff from four hospitals. Enquiries were also held with the four accused, currently lodged in prisons. Sources said the details of enquiries conducted so far in the case and its outcome were shared with the TNCPCR team. Discussions were held to expedite the probe and to protect the girl, lodged at a government home in the city.