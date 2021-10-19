Committee formed to demand reopening of NTC mills

A committee called “Save NTC” is formed with Members of Parliament (MPs) from States that have National Textile Corporation (NTC) mills.

Convenor of the committee C. Padmanabhan said 23 NTC mills across the country, including seven in Tamil Nadu, remained shut for more than a year, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. The workers of these mills got just 50 % wages. The trade unions had made several representations to the Union Government, seeking reopening of the mills. However, there was no move to reopen the mills.

Hence, it was decided at a meeting here on Monday to form a committee. Coimbatore MP PR Natarajan participated in the meeting that had trade union leaders from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

The committee would meet the Ministers and officials concerned and take up the issue of the NTC mills. There was a fear among the workers and the unions that the government might privatise these mills. It was decided at the meeting to stage protests in front of Central Government offices demanding reopening of the mills. Protests would also be held in New Delhi during the Winter Session of Parliament, he said.