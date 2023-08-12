ADVERTISEMENT

Committee formed to address issues of conservancy workers in Coimbatore

August 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has constituted a committee to address the grievances of the conservancy workers, said Commissioner M. Prathap.

The move comes after back-to-back protests by permanent and contract workers, drivers and cleaners of the Corporation.

Mr. Prathap told The Hindu, “The committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will comprise officials and the representatives of the workers’ union. They will coordinate regarding the grievances.”

Further, he added, the committee is also in the process of filing a report and suggesting an effective plan based on the report which can be followed for better functioning in the coming days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservancy workers plan to go on a State-wide protest in September regarding their objection to the Directorate of Municipal Administration’s order to outsource solid waste management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US