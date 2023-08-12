HamberMenu
Committee formed to address issues of conservancy workers in Coimbatore

August 12, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Corporation has constituted a committee to address the grievances of the conservancy workers, said Commissioner M. Prathap.

The move comes after back-to-back protests by permanent and contract workers, drivers and cleaners of the Corporation.

Mr. Prathap told The Hindu, “The committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner will comprise officials and the representatives of the workers’ union. They will coordinate regarding the grievances.”

Further, he added, the committee is also in the process of filing a report and suggesting an effective plan based on the report which can be followed for better functioning in the coming days.

Conservancy workers plan to go on a State-wide protest in September regarding their objection to the Directorate of Municipal Administration’s order to outsource solid waste management.

