Committee demands action against those who cut trees in Coimbatore without permission

The Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee has sought action against those who cut four trees on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore city recently.

According to M. Devendran, secretary of the committee, a private hospital is under construction near Vellakinar Pirivu and it is said that they had cut about a month ago three trees that are more than 14 years old. Recently they cut one more tree. When the ward councillor approached them, they had said that the tree was cut with the permission of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to shift a transformer on the roadside. However, they were unable to show any such letter from the Tangedco.

The committee planted 1,800 saplings more than 10 years ago on either side of Mettupalayam Road after the road was widened and of these, the public have cut almost 400 trees. “When a tree is cut, we do not know whom to approach to register a complaint and no action is taken against those who fell trees without permission. The departments and officials concerned should ensure that trees are not cut without permission,” he said.

When there is no response from the departments concerned, the public feel discouraged to plant saplings and maintain them. But, Coimbatore’s green cover should improve and hence, the government should take steps against those who cut trees, he said.