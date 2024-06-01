GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Committee demands action against those who cut trees in Coimbatore without permission

Updated - June 01, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A 14-year-old tree on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore city was cut on Friday reportedly without permission.

A 14-year-old tree on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore city was cut on Friday reportedly without permission. | Photo Credit: SPL

The Coimbatore District Road Protection Committee has sought action against those who cut four trees on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore city recently.

According to M. Devendran, secretary of the committee, a private hospital is under construction near Vellakinar Pirivu and it is said that they had cut about a month ago three trees that are more than 14 years old. Recently they cut one more tree. When the ward councillor approached them, they had said that the tree was cut with the permission of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation to shift a transformer on the roadside. However, they were unable to show any such letter from the Tangedco.

The committee planted 1,800 saplings more than 10 years ago on either side of Mettupalayam Road after the road was widened and of these, the public have cut almost 400 trees. “When a tree is cut, we do not know whom to approach to register a complaint and no action is taken against those who fell trees without permission. The departments and officials concerned should ensure that trees are not cut without permission,” he said.

When there is no response from the departments concerned, the public feel discouraged to plant saplings and maintain them. But, Coimbatore’s green cover should improve and hence, the government should take steps against those who cut trees, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / environmental issues

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.