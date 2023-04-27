Committee conducts inquiry at Periyar University in Salem for third time

April 27, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Salem

The committee constituted by the Higher Education Department conducted an inquiry for the third time at Periyar University on Thursday.

On January 9, the Higher Education Department ordered an investigation into 13 complaints against the university, including corruption charges, appointment of physical education director and librarian in violation of UGC norms and the 200-point rooster system, and nominated a professor to the Syndicate, who was facing serious allegations and outranked many seniors.

The government order said that it had formed a two-member committee comprising additional secretary S. Palanisamy and joint secretary M. Ilango Henry Das to look into the complaints.

The committee visited Periyar University on January 30 and March 6. The committee had summoned seven persons.

Salem West MLA R. Arul, Periyar University Teachers’ Association president V. Vaidhyanathan, president of Periyar University Employees’ Union R. Kanivannan, State president of the Ambedkar People Movement A. Annadurai, founder of the Ambedkar Kalvi Iyakkam K. Senthilkumar, former State president of the Students Federation of India A.T. Kannan, and S. Muthukannan of Vellitirupur in Erode district, appeared before the committee and submitted evidence regarding the corruption charges and irregularities raised against the university.

Those who submitted the evidence said that Mr. Palanisamy assured them that the committee would visit the university again in the next 15 days and urged others who have evidence to submit it to the committee.