Commitment and sincere efforts ensure success, Civil Service aspirants told

Published - July 18, 2024 08:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. R. Stalin, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, encouraging students present in the audience at the meet for UPSC aspirants by The Hindu and Shankar IAS Academy at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Dr. R. Stalin, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, encouraging students present in the audience at the meet for UPSC aspirants by The Hindu and Shankar IAS Academy at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts & Science in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Civil Service aspirants, irrespective of economic background, can crack the exam, with commitment and sincere efforts, R. Stalin, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Coimbatore North, told a gathering of students on Thursday.

“Don’t get discouraged by failures,” Mr. Stalin said addressing the inaugural program of The Hindu – Union Public Service Commission Aspirants’ Meet, the first in the Western region, conducted in association with Shankar IAS Academy at Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science.

The programme with 100 events was launched in Chennai earlier this week.

“Learn English to be able to converse at the Interview. The rest of the exams can be written in a language you are comfortable with,” he told the students.

The strategies he advocated encompassed goal setting and planning, consistency with the study hours, understanding weaknesses and turning them into strengths, giving equal importance to all the subjects, and analysing concepts and understanding them thoroughly instead of memorizing the topics.

Sharing her experiences, S. Priyadharshini, who had secured All India Rank of 82 and is currently undergoing training for posting said she could succeed in the exam after 10 years of rigorous struggle. “Make reading of newspapers a daily habit and be updated about Current Affairs to succeed as a Civil Service Officer in future,” Ms. Priyadharshini said.

College Principal B.L. Shivakumar presided over.

