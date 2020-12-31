Coimbatore

Commissioner reviews Smart Cities Mission work

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian on Wednesday reviewed the progress made in various projects taken up under the Smart Cities Mission and the 24x7 drinking water supply scheme.

A release from the Corporation said he took stock of the progress made in the lake development project, model road work in R.S. Puram and Race Course, the construction of micro compost centres and the 24x7 drinking water supply project.

He also sought details from engineers supervising the construction of multi-level car parking lot on D.B. Road.

Thereafter, he reviewed water distribution, ward-wise and asked them to ensure no disruption in water supply.

