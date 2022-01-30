Commissioner reviews election arrangements in Salem Corporation

Salem Corporation Commissioner and Election Officer T. Christuraj conducted a review of arrangements for urban local bodies elections in the Corporation limits on Sunday.

The Commissioner, along with Assistant Commissioners of four zones of the Corporation, advised zonal officers on the guidelines to be followed for the elections. The ordinary elections would be conducted for 60 wards in the Corporation and 709 polling booths would be set up.

The Commissioner advised the zonal officers to inspect the polling booths and identify arrangements to be carried out. The officials were also asked to check if there were sufficient tables, chairs and other furniture for polling personnel and availability of basic amenities. The officials were urged to take precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic at the booths.

The Commissioner asked the officials to ensure that the polling booth premises were sanitised and maintained clean.

The Commissioner on Saturday inspected centres where training would be conducted for polling personnel here. Three private colleges and a higher secondary school premises were identified in the Corporation limits for the training sessions. The first phase of training would be conducted on Monday. As many as 2,600 personnel would be deployed for polling purposes in Corporation limits.