Commissioner inspects vaccination drive

17 July 2021 23:01 IST

Corporation Commissioner T. Chirsturaj inspected the progress of vaccination drive here on Saturday.

He visited the camp set up at a private school along with senior officials and also took his second dose of vaccine. Mr. Christuraj inspected the arrangements at the centre for the public. He also visited camps set up at two other schools. The vaccination drive was arranged at 33 centres in the Corporation limits on Saturday and 9,450 doses of vaccines were allotted to the centres.

According to a release, 31,790 doses of vaccines were allotted to 138 centres in the district. Sixty vaccination centres were set up in Salem rural limits and 14,730 vaccine doses were allotted. In Attur health district, 45 centres were set up and 7,460 doses were allotted.

