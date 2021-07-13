Commissioner inspects vaccination camps

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected vaccination camps here on Tuesday and reviewed their progress.

Mr. Christuraj visited the camps at the Government Arts and Science College at Vincent, Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Manakadu, Anna Hospital and Pavadi Girls Higher Secondary School here and checked the progress of vaccination.

He interacted with the public and enquired about the availability of amenities at the centres. According to officials, 5,000 vaccine doses were allotted to 33 centres in the Corporation limits on Tuesday.

The Commissioner also inspected Ayyasami park near Ammapet here and reviewed the amenities. He also interacted with morning walkers and heard their grievances. He inspected the sanitation works being carried out at various parts of Ammapet zone.