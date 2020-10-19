Coimbatore

Commissioner inspects Siruvani treatment plant

Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian recently inspected the Siruvani raw water treatment plant in Siruvani foothills.

A release from the Corporation said TWAD Board operated the plant to treat and supply treated Siruvani water to the city, particularly West, South and Central zones. The Commissioner learnt about the treatment methodology. Corporation Executive Engineer T. Gnanavel and TWAD Board EE K. Chellamuthu were present.

