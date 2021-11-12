Coimbatore

Commissioner inspects road repair works

Salem Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj on Thursday inspected the road repair works being carried out at stretches affected in the rain.

Mr. Christuraj along with other senior officials inspected the works on Rajaji Road, at Kombaipatti Pirivu and a few other places. In a release, Mr. Christuraj said the works would be carried out on all main roads and lane roads that were damaged in the recent rain. Precautionary measures had been taken for the monsoon rain here, he added.

Mr. Christuraj also inspected the lakes in the Corporation limits that were filled up in the rain. He visited Ambal lake and checked the inflow and discharge channels. He advised officials to ensure free flow of water. The Commissioner also visited Panchathangi lake and interacted with the public residing in its vicinity.


