Coimbatore

Commissioner inspects rain-affected areas

Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected areas affected by rain during the early hours of Tuesday and advised officials to take remedial measures.

Due to continuous rain, rainwater stagnated at a few areas within the Corporation limits. Recent rain in Yercaud filled up Raman Kuttai lake and the surplus water from the lake inundated Sona Nagar, Muniappan Kounder Street and Mari Kounder street during the early hours of Tuesday. The Commissioner and other senior officials visited the rain-affected areas and assessed the damages. Mr. Christuraj advised officials to take immediate measures to drain the rainwater. Pumps and vehicles were deployed to clear the water.


