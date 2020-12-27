Commissioner inspects development works in South Zone

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian on Saturday inspected development works in a few wards South Zone.

A communique from the Corporation said that after inspecting the newly developed children’s play area on a reserved site in Rainbow Colony in Ward 92, the Commissioner inspected the storm water drain in Kumaran Garden.

After finding the drains choked with solid waste and earth, he asked the officials to ensure that the drains were cleaned.

He then inspected the quality of bitumen and construction on Church Street, the communique said and added that in is interaction with the residents of the area and nearby Amman Colony, Mr. Pandian inquired about the quality and duration of water supply and urged them to handover waste only after segregating it into wet, degradable and dry, recyclable waste.

Executive Engineer T. Gnanavel and Assistant Executive Engineer C. Sundarraj were present.