Commissioner inspects development works in South Zone

Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian on Saturday inspected development works in a few wards South Zone.
A communique from the Corporation said that after inspecting the newly developed children’s play area on a reserved site in Rainbow Colony in Ward 92, the Commissioner inspected the storm water drain in Kumaran Garden.
After finding the drains choked with solid waste and earth, he asked the officials to ensure that the drains were cleaned.
He then inspected the quality of bitumen and construction on Church Street, the communique said and added that in is interaction with the residents of the area and nearby Amman Colony, Mr. Pandian inquired about the quality and duration of water supply and urged them to handover waste only after segregating it into wet, degradable and dry, recyclable waste.
Executive Engineer T. Gnanavel and Assistant Executive Engineer C. Sundarraj were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath