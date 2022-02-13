Commissioner inspects arrangements for postal ballots in Salem
Corporation Commissioner and Returning Officer T. Christuraj inspected the arrangements for casting postal ballots at the urban local bodies elections here.
Mr. Christuraj checked whether the details were included in the postal ballot forms and also the arrangements for distributing postal ballots to polling personnel.
The Commissioner inspected the progress of packing polling materials that would be dispatched to the respective polling booths in the Corporation. He advised the officials to ensure that all materials were included in the package and asked them to dispatch the materials within the stipulated time.
