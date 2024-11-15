Commercial Tax Department employee in Tiruppur gets three-year RI term in graft case

An employee of Commmercial Tax Department was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by a Tiruppur Court on Thursday, in a graft case

A case was registered against K. Semakumar, assistant in the Commercial Tax Office at Palladam, on May 12, 2010, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding and accepting of ₹3,000 as illegal gratification from the complainant Selvamani for issuing Tax Identification Number and Central Sales Tax number in the name of his sister Dhanalakshmi.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Special Judge P. Chelladurai also imposed fine of ₹ 4000 on two counts.