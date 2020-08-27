Coimbatore

Commercial spaces advised to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

The Salem Corporation has advised commercial establishments in its limits to strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocols and warned of stern legal action against violators.

Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh said, in a release, commercial spaces should follow the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the State government. The businesses had been advised not to serve customers without masks and allow customers inside business premises only after checking their temperature and ensuring hand sanitation.

The firms should not employ staff with COVID-19 symptoms and should disinfect their premises once an hour, the release said.

