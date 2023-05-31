Commercial sex racket busted; three arrested in Ooty

May 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Three persons were arrested for running a commercial sex racket in a private resort on the Ooty to Kotagiri Road on Wednesday.

The three persons were identified as Ashok Kumar, 43, Abubacker Siddique, 47, and Rajesh. Police officials said that the resort was operated by Ashok Kumar and Siddique. A team of police personnel conducted inspections in resorts and hotels around Udhagamandam and the Nilgiris.

They three were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The women were rescued by the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT