ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial sex racket busted; three arrested in Ooty

May 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested for running a commercial sex racket in a private resort on the Ooty to Kotagiri Road on Wednesday.

The three persons were identified as Ashok Kumar, 43, Abubacker Siddique, 47, and Rajesh. Police officials said that the resort was operated by Ashok Kumar and Siddique. A team of police personnel conducted inspections in resorts and hotels around Udhagamandam and the Nilgiris.

They three were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The women were rescued by the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Nilgiris

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US