HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Commercial sex racket busted; three arrested in Ooty

May 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested for running a commercial sex racket in a private resort on the Ooty to Kotagiri Road on Wednesday.

The three persons were identified as Ashok Kumar, 43, Abubacker Siddique, 47, and Rajesh. Police officials said that the resort was operated by Ashok Kumar and Siddique. A team of police personnel conducted inspections in resorts and hotels around Udhagamandam and the Nilgiris.

They three were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The women were rescued by the police.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.