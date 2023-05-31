Commercial sex racket busted; three arrested in Ooty

May 31, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Three persons were arrested for running a commercial sex racket in a private resort on the Ooty to Kotagiri Road on Wednesday.

The three persons were identified as Ashok Kumar, 43, Abubacker Siddique, 47, and Rajesh. Police officials said that the resort was operated by Ashok Kumar and Siddique. A team of police personnel conducted inspections in resorts and hotels around Udhagamandam and the Nilgiris.

They three were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The women were rescued by the police.