Commercial establishments in Erode asked to hoist national flag

As part of 75th Independence Day celebration, the Labour Department has asked all the commercial establishments to hoist the national flag on their premises for three days from August 13 to 15.

A release from the V.M. Thirugnanasamandam, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), said that all shops, establishments, malls, cinema theatres, food business operators, transport companies, educational institutions, petrol bunks and hospitals should hoist the Tricolour for three days. The workers of these establishments should hoist the flag in their houses.

The release also asked all workers to wear the national flag and also distribute the flag to its customers. National flag stickers should be pasted on all commercial vehicles. The profile of email and Whatsapp of the establishments should be the national flag. All the details should be displayed in front of establishments for the people to view, the release said and added that selfie should be taken and uploaded in the portal www.amritmahotsav.nic.in. The details should also be shared with the department, the release said.