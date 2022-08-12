Commercial establishments in Erode asked to hoist national flag

Staff Reporter ERODE
August 12, 2022 17:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of 75th Independence Day celebration, the Labour Department has asked all the commercial establishments to hoist the national flag on their premises for three days from August 13 to 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release from the V.M. Thirugnanasamandam, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement), said that all shops, establishments, malls, cinema theatres, food business operators, transport companies, educational institutions, petrol bunks and hospitals should hoist the Tricolour for three days. The workers of these establishments should hoist the flag in their houses.

The release also asked all workers to wear the national flag and also distribute the flag to its customers. National flag stickers should be pasted on all commercial vehicles. The profile of email and Whatsapp of the establishments should be the national flag. All the details should be displayed in front of establishments for the people to view, the release said and added that selfie should be taken and uploaded in the portal www.amritmahotsav.nic.in. The details should also be shared with the department, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Erode
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app