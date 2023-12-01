Commercial establishments encroach upon footpaths on smart roads in Erode

December 01, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - ERODE

Footpaths in many parts of the city have been encroached by commercial establishments, forcing pedestrians to use roads that sometimes result in accidents.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Corporation developed Periyar Nagar Chidambaram Colony Road, Kalaimagal School Road, Jeevanandam Road, Old Poondurai Road and a few other roads at over ₹65 crore. The roads were designed with footpaths on both the sides and underground utility systems. But the very purpose of ensuring smooth walk for pedestrians is defeated as most of the footpaths are encroached by commercial establishments and street vendors.

After the smart roads were put to use three years ago, textile traders on Veterinary Hospital Road had erected rooftops on the footpaths and occupied it. At Periyar Nagar, where hospitals and establishments are located, two-wheelers and cars are parked on the footpaths. Likewise, footpaths in other smart roads in the city are used for unauthorised parking, while establishments encroach upon the space for their commercial activities.

“We have to walk on the roads as the encroachments have not been removed even once in all these years,” said P. Balamurugan of Periyar Nagar.

A motorist said the available road space was used for unauthorised parking of vehicles on both the sides, leading to frequent traffic congestion. One example was the State Bank of India Road where parked cars fill up the road space during the day, the motorist added.

Many pedestrians said the city was lacking footpaths even on arterial roads and they were forced to walk on the roads. “Even if the facility is made available by spending crores of rupees, it serves only the encroachers and not pedestrians,” said P. Kavitha of Kallukadaimedu.

On each road, textile shops, tea and snack shops, two-wheeler workshop, milk parlour and other establishments had put up permanent structures on footpaths. Though Corporation officials had in the past said that action would be taken against encroachers, nothing has been done so far.

