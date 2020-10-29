Commercial establishments asked to adhere to norms during festival season

29 October 2020 23:50 IST

ERODE

With two weeks left for Deepavali and people started thronging textile showrooms, the Corporation has asked commercial establishments to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed strictly and warned that action will be taken, if violations are found.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan held a meeting with members of all traders association here during which he asked them to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines as instructed by the government.

He asked traders not to encourage too much crowd inside the shops and also ensure that customers wear masks and maintain personal distancing during their purchases.

Also, workers should wear masks without fail and they should frequently spray disinfectants on dress materials as it is touched by many people. “Action will be taken against establishments if they fail to follow the guideline”, Mr. Elangovan said.

Since vehicle parking continues to be a problem in market areas, the civic body has allowed the Kamarajar Boys Higher Secondary School premises to be used for parking of customers' vehicles.

“The civic body, through the public address system, will create awareness among the people on the need to maintain personal distance during shopping”, he added. Mr. Elangovan said that disinfection measures will be carried out on arterial roads and in commercial areas during night hours till Deepavali.