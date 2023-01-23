ADVERTISEMENT

Commercial complex at Ukkadam bus stand demolished for construction of ramp connecting Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover

January 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation’s commercial complex at Ukkadam bus stand being demolished on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Coimbatore Corporation and State Highways Department on Monday started demolishing a commercial complex at the Ukkadam bus stand to facilitate the construction of the Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover.

An official from the Corporation said the Highways Department had already paid ₹1.07 crore to the civic body to demolish the commercial complex on the Ukkadam bus stand to facilitate the construction of the entry ramp on the Sungam bypass road connecting the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover.

The commercial complex owned by the civic body next to the Palakkad-bound bus bay area housed nearly 10 petty shops, a hotel, and the office of the sanitary inspector of ward 82. A ration shop was also demolished..

Encroachments removal

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corporation officials from the central zone also removed nearly 100 encroachments on the 80 ft road near Ramanathapuram in the city.

According to Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the road last week and ordered the removal of the encroachments for a 1.5 km stretch, as the civic body would start laying the road by next week. Earlier, the civic body served notices on 84 shops that encroached the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US