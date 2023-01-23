Commercial complex at Ukkadam bus stand demolished for construction of ramp connecting Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover

January 23, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Coimbatore Corporation and State Highways Department on Monday started demolishing a commercial complex at the Ukkadam bus stand to facilitate the construction of the Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover.

An official from the Corporation said the Highways Department had already paid ₹1.07 crore to the civic body to demolish the commercial complex on the Ukkadam bus stand to facilitate the construction of the entry ramp on the Sungam bypass road connecting the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover.

The commercial complex owned by the civic body next to the Palakkad-bound bus bay area housed nearly 10 petty shops, a hotel, and the office of the sanitary inspector of ward 82. A ration shop was also demolished..

Encroachments removal

Corporation officials from the central zone also removed nearly 100 encroachments on the 80 ft road near Ramanathapuram in the city.

According to Assistant Town Planning Officer A. Babu, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the road last week and ordered the removal of the encroachments for a 1.5 km stretch, as the civic body would start laying the road by next week. Earlier, the civic body served notices on 84 shops that encroached the road.