Commercial areas wear a deserted look as Sunday lockdown restriction takes effect

Shops in a majority of the commercial areas in the city remained shut on Sunday as the district administration had imposed Sunday lockdown.

The Collector had on July 31 said that starting August 2 all shops except those selling milk, vegetables or medicines on Cross Cut Road, 100 Feet Road, Gandhipuram 5th, 6th and 7th streets, Oppanakara Street, Ramamoorthy Road, Saramedu Road (near Royal Nagar Junction), Rice Mill Road, N.P. Itteri Road, Ellai Thottam Junction and Thudiyalur Junction in the Coimbatore Corporation limits would remain closed.

This was a part of the restriction he had imposed to contain COVID-19 spread in the district, which bordered Kerala, which saw a spike in infection.

As the new restriction took effect on Sunday, all shops in the aforementioned areas remained shut. As no shoppers went to those areas, the roads there were free of traffic and wore a deserted look. Only a few roadside vendors were present selling tea on bicycles.

In other commercial areas, shops remained open but only till 5 p.m., a restriction the administration had placed on all days of the week.

Sources in the Corporation said mobile and zonal teams went around the specific areas that the Collector had mentioned to ensure that there was no violation.

Staff Reporter adds from Tiruppur: With the restrictions being in force on Sunday in Tiruppur, the Corporation and the City Police did not report any major violations.

The district administration identified 33 commercial areas in Tiruppur Corporation limits where large crowds gather and announced that all commercial outlets, except pharmacies and shops that sell essentials will not be allowed during the weekends. In addition, all parks will be closed for visitors on Sundays alone.

Sources in the City Police said that the city’s residents mostly adhered to the safety protocol at meat and fish shops, where police personnel were deployed on Sunday morning. Around 300 personnel from the city police were deployed across Tiruppur to monitor the compliance to the restrictions, the sources said.

A Corporation official said that a textile shop on Kumaran Road was levied a fine of ₹25,000 on Saturday evening by the Revenue Department for allegedly violating the restrictions. The Corporation will receive feedback from the public on the new restrictions and introduce changes if required from next week, the official added.