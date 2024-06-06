GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Commencement of free training for Group I, Group II A aspirants postponed to June 10 at District Employment Office, Coimbatore

Published - June 06, 2024 09:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre, Coimbatore, has postponed the date for commencement of its free training for aspirants of Group 1 and Group II/ II A Exams of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), to June 10.

The training programme that was initially planned on June 3 was postponed for the convenience of the beneficiaries of the free training programme for Group IV exam, which is to take place on June 9.

The postponement became inevitable since most of the beneficiaries of the training programme for Group IV had evinced interest to enrol for the free training to appear for Group 1 and Group II/ II A Exams, Deputy Director of Employment and Training M. Karunakaran said.

A minimum of 60 candidates would be availing the utility of the free training programme, Mr. Karunakaran said.

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre that started off its free coaching for TNPSC (Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission) Group IV exams for a little over 100 participants during February has completed conducting five mock tests.

The Group IV TNPSC exam is meant to fill 6,244 vacancies in various departments. The largest number of 2,442 posts are for Junior Assistant (Non-Security), followed by 1,653 posts for Typist (Tamil Nadu Ministerial / Judicial Ministerial/ Secretariat/ Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service, 526 for Forest Watcher (Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service), and 441 for Steno-Typist (Grade - III).

The candidates were encouraged to derive utmost utility of the learning portal: tamilnaducareerservices.tn.gov.in, for sourcing content on competitive exams, syllabus, question papers, mock test, and books for the TNPSC exams. The Study Circle did its part by building the confidence level of the candidates.

The library at the Centre with a vast collection of books for competitive exams was kept open from 9.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. for the participants. There were also ten computers to enable the participants to apply for online exams and attend the tests as well, Mr. Karunakaran said.

The Centre has a team of 15 faculty consisting of subject experts in different areas including Tamil, English, Mathematics, History, Geography, and General Knowledge.

Ninety vacancies in Group I category have been notified in the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination Recruitment 2024. As many as 2,030 posts are to be filled in Group II and Group II A cadres.

