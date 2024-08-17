Come clean on dumping plan at Vellalore, NGT tells Coimbatore Corporation

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has criticised the Coimbatore l Corporation demanding a concrete timeline for stopping all fresh waste disposal at the Vellalore landfill.

This directive follows a second hearing on August 14, 2024, stemming from the tribunal’s suo motu action based on a report by The Hindu about a fire at Vellalore on April 7, 2024.

The tribunal directed the Corporation to provide a detailed report addressing several key issues, including the number and locations of decentralised centres where bio-mining is conducted, areas allocated to each of these centres within the city, current waste dumping situation at the site and an update on the progress of managing legacy waste.

The NGT also noted that previous reports on the same issues have been inadequate.

The tribunal further expressed concern over the landfill’s ongoing environmental and health impacts, including leachate contamination, air pollution, and soil degradation. Previously, the NGT had instructed the Corporation to set up a new treatment site and manage legacy waste properly, as per Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016.

Progress has been slow, with only 36 of the promised 65 decentralised treatment plants operational and minimal progress on legacy waste management over the past six years. The Coimbatore Corporation reported reclaiming 275 acres for bio-mining and reducing new waste dumping from 81% to 18%, but it has yet to eliminate it entirely.

The NGT also mandated the civic body to submit a detailed report at the next hearing on September 3, 2024 and directed the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply is meet with the CCMC Commissioner to find a practical solution.