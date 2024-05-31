ADVERTISEMENT

Combined UG admissions at TNAU: last date to submit applications online is June 6

Published - May 31, 2024 07:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The last date to submit applications for undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2024-2025 in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), and the Annamalai University (AU) is June 6, 2024.

A press release said that in this combined admission through general counselling, TNAU will admit 5,361 candidates to its 14 undergraduate programmes, and 1,290 candidates to four diploma programmes. A total of 371 candidates will be admitted to six undergraduate programmes and three B.VoC. programmes in TNJFU. A total of 340 candidates will be admitted to B. Sc. (Hons) Agriculture and Horticulture programmes in Annamalai University. TNAU is the nodal agency that co-ordinates the undergraduate admission process.

TNAU opened its online application for combined admissions on May 7, 2024, at https://tnagfi.ucanapply.com and the last date for submission of filled-in applications is June 6, 2024. As on date, a total of 23,248 filled-in applications were received online. Among the applications received, 14,384 are from female candidates and 8,864 male candidates. For the diploma programmes, as on the date, 2,153 applications were received. The applicants are requested to submit their filled-in applications before June 6. The applicants can contact TNAU for doubt clarifications through ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in and mobile numbers 9488635077 and 9486425076. 

