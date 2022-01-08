Combined Statistical Subordinate Service exam postponed

COIMBATORE

08 January 2022 17:32 IST

: The Combined Statistical Subordinate Service examination, scheduled to be held on Sunday, would be held on January 11 (Tuesday), said a release from the district administration. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission was scheduled to hold the examination at 10 centres in the city on Sunday.

Only the written examination would be held on January 11 – in the forenoon and afternoon. The forenoon session would be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and afternoon session from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The candidates could use on Tuesday the hall ticket they had downloaded for the Sunday’s examination and at the same centres, the release said and added and asked the candidates to observe COVID-19 safety guideline.

