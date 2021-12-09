Combined drinking water supply scheme to benefit over four lakh people: Minister

The scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin from Chennai

The ₹241 crore combined drinking water supply scheme that was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin from Chennai would benefit 4.20 lakh people, Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said here on Wednesday.

Participating in a function organised at the Coimbatore Collectorate, Mr. Saminathan said 4.20 lakh people from Annur and Mooperipalayam Town Panchayats and Sulur Air Force base in Coimbatore and Avinashi Town Panchayat and 155 habitations in Tiruppur district would be the beneficiaries.

Scheme design

As per the scheme design, 4.20 lakh would be the beneficiary population of the aforementioned areas in 2050, the year till the scheme was expected to be in operation.

In 2035, the scheme would help 2.86 lakh persons get water, the Minister said.

He also said the scheme was designed having River Bhavani as the source and implemented to deliver water at 40 litres a person a day in village panchayats and 90 litres a person a day in town panchayats.

As per the calculation, the scheme would at present deliver 10.74 million litres of water a day to urban areas and rural areas.

At the function, District Collector G.S. Sameeran and senior officials were also present.