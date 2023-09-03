Combined drinking water scheme to be implemented for Rasipuram in Namakkal at ₹854.37 crore

September 03, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Namakkal

A combined drinking water scheme is to be implemented in Namakkal district to benefit residents of Rasipuram Municipality, eight town panchayats, and four panchayat unions at ₹854.37 crore.

Rasipuram Municipality and its surrounding areas, which are fast developing, receive drinking water under the Edappadi combined water scheme that was commissioned 45 years ago. Following an increase in population and residential areas, regular supply of drinking water is a challenge to the local body and the residents of Rasipuram are demanding a combined drinking water scheme.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allocated ₹854.37 crore for the project and works will be launched by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru at Koneripatti on September 4.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board said under the scheme, Rasipuram Municipality, Mallasamudram, Vennandur, Athanur, Pillanallur, Pattinam, Pudhupatti, Namagiripettai, and Seerapalli town panchayats, and Rasipuram, Vennandur, Namagiripettai, and Puduchatram panchayat unions would benefit. A total of five lakh people, including 58,000 people in Rasipuram Municipality, 1.16 lakh people in eight town panchayats, and 3 lakh people in four panchayat unions, would get drinking water. Pipelines would be laid for 1,325 km and 86 overhead water tanks, and 97 ground-level water tanks would be constructed, the officials added.

Stating that it was one of the major drinking water projects, TWAD Board officials said a pumping station would come up between the Kuthiraikkalmedu and Nerinjipettai barrages. From there, water would be pumped and sent by pipeline for 2.3 km to the water treatment plant of 76.14 million litre capacity at Karattupudur. Water would be sent to ground-level water tanks and overhead water tanks from there. Through this scheme, an individual would get 55 litres of drinking water a day. To complete the project soon, the works would be divided into three phases, and they would be completed before November 2024, the officials added.