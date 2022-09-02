Combined Defence Services Exam to be held on September 4

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 02, 2022 18:14 IST

The Combined Defence Services Examination (Batch II) will be conducted by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) in five centres across the Coimbatore district on September 4.

Collector G.S. Sameeran and UPSC district coordination supervisor with two assistant coordination supervisors will preside over the exam that is expected to be written by 1,856 aspirants.

Further, UPSC has appointed one examination officer for each centre, nine examination centre assistant superintendents, 78 room invigilators and 78 room inspectors — a total of 156 room invigilators and an overall inspection officer.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation has arranged special bus facilities for the candidates from Ukkadam, Koundampalayam, Singanallur, Sulur, Gandhipuram and Pollachi.

Candidates should carry the e-admit card downloaded through the UPSC website along with an identity card - aadhaar, driving licence, voter ID card, bank card, passport or any ID issued by the Central government, and a passport size photograph.

